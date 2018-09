A group of bears crossing Lake Teletskoye near Yurga Bay has been captured on a mobile phone, the press service of the Altai Reserve said.

Local residents have encountered a family of bears presumably consisting of a mama bear and two adolescent cubs crossing Lake Teletskoye near Yurga Bay.

The "migration" of the bear family was either due to their search for new territory to acquire food or this was a forced rescue involving a large male bear noticed by the employees of the reserve, according to a representative of the Altai Reserve.