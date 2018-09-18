‘That’s Definitely a First’: Canadian Firefighters Lose Hose to Fire Devil

Warning: the footage contains language that some may find offensive.

Wildfires are naturally unpredictable, but not even a seasoned firefighter would've expected what Mother Nature had in store for this British Columbia fire squad.

The footage, posted two days ago, shows three firefighters attempting to retrieve a hose from a whirlwind's clutches in Vanderhoof. With winds increasing, the trio eventually lose their grip and, according to the video owner, later witness the hose melt.

In addition to the firefighters wrestling with the wind, the video also features a 200-foot fire whirl, which is also known as a fire tornado or fire devil.

Despite the dangers of their dry run-in, the firefighter who posted the video made sure to apologize for the profanity at the end of her post.