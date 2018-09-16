Weathermen Continue Their Report During Evacuation Caused by Hurricane Florence

As a TV station in North Carolina was flooded due to hurricane Florence, the employees were promptly evacuated. However, these brave meteorologists decided to report on the situation in the building during their news report. According to the station, nobody was injured in the incident.
Our sister station, WCTI has been evacuated due to water rising around the building due to storm surge. Please keep them in your thoughts. pic.twitter.com/Et1ueYUCvc— Ricky Matthews (@wxrjm) 13 сентября 2018 г.
