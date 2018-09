Snake catcher Lana Field has posted a live video of two snakes attacking each other after they fell through a ceiling duct inside her home in Brisbane, Australia.

Two coastal carpet pythons started a furious fight on the ceiling and have fallen through a ceiling vent into the bedroom.

Apparently, two male serpents were fighting over a female's attention, forgetting about the circumstances they were in.

Australia is famous for animals like snakes and spiders invading houses and hotels.