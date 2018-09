Chelyabinsk lioness Lola has become the favorite animal of visitors to the safari park, as she enjoys hugging tourists, riding with them on sightseeing buses and posing for selfies.

In Lions Park Taygan, the lioness, which was saved by residents of Chelyabinsk, enjoys frightening the visitors.

At the sight of a giant cat jumping into a bus, tourists are barely able contain their fear — but then, after a series of hugs, decide to get their phones out and take pictures with the purring lioness.