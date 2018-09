The seal was released on a beach in the village of Zaostrovye in the Priozersky district of the Leningrad region.

A Ladoga ringed seal pup named Wild Vovchik was released into the waters of Lake Ladoga three months after the exhausted creature was found by locals on the lake’s shore and delivered into the care of the Baltic Ringed Seal Friends Fund’s rehabilitation center.

Vovchik (an endearing form of the name "Vladimir") was named after the Vladimir Cove where the seal originally washed up.