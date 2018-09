While it's definitely common to see pics of people's pups on social media, it's not often that you'll see the work that went into that post-worthy image.

Video recently uploaded to Rumble Viral shows an otherwise chill Harvey going into full diva mode when he sees his owner point their iPhone his way. That, or this pooch prefers to have his profile photographed and is hamming it up for the actual recording.

Perhaps the other pooch can strike a pose?