In an impressive display of animated graphics and augmented reality, the Weather Channel’s Erika Navarro showed her audience what kind of damage Hurricane Florence may wreak.

Viewers were able to see close up the potential extent of the storm surge, including water levels reaching nine feet and raging winds, which Navarro described as a "life-threatening scenario."

"Scary as f*ck weather report. First it's like, ah smart use of green screen, then it's like holy f***ing sh*t," one Twitter user remarked.