It turns out that a group of small agile animals working together can intimidate a much bigger and deadlier creature.

A peculiar standoff took place recently in the Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve near Singapore, when six otters banded together against a crocodile that strayed too close for comfort.

According to the video’s author, the scene lasted for about 10 minutes as the otters kept circling around the crocodile, who snapped at them with no effect.

Eventually, the reptile gave up and swam away.