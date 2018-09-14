‘We Came for Idlib’: #KikiChallenge Reaches the Syrian Arab Army

Drake may be "in his feelings" with his latest Billboard No. 1 single, but these two SAA troops appear to be enjoying a brief break from their duties as they take on the #KikiChallenge.

While some are being reprimanded for causing road hazards while recreating the social media challenge, things appear a little different in Syria. The video, uploaded by "Syrian Arab Army" on Facebook, has already gained over 40,000 views since its Wednesday upload.

"Kiki, we came for you Idlib!!" reads the Facebook posting. The SAA has turned its sights toward Idlib in recent weeks, as the province is the last militant stronghold in the country.