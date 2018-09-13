Breach, Breach, Baby: Seagull Spotting Leads to Whale of a Surprise

Though recorded in 2015, whale watching footage by YouTuber Brad Rich is experiencing a viral revisit by online viewers.

Originally uploaded to Jukin Media three years ago, Rich's HD footage first captures tranquil moments of seagull chatter outside Resurrection Bay in Seward, Alaska. Though familiar with the flock's behavior, Rich's voice jumps an octave upon seeing the synchronized whales pop up for their symbiotic exchange.

Judging from Brad Rich's commentary towards the end of the clip, the crew many have to make a quick stop back at the dock…