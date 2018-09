The seal’s inability to reach the insect through the aquarium’s glass appeared to only fuel the animal’s curiosity.

Kaya is a young harbor seal who currently resides in the Oregon Zoo, and is a very curious creature that simply couldn’t ignore a butterfly that strayed too close to her’s enclosure.

As the butterfly kept flying close to the aquarium’s glass or crawling on it, the seal followed its every move on the other side, apparently trying to figure out what that tiny thing was.