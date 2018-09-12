Accidental Ballerina: Cat Performs Hilarious Pirouette Out of Fear

As the old saying goes, curiosity kills the cat. The saying actually makes sense, as cats are regularly spotted poking around dangerous places: they get trapped inside washing machines, fridges, unsafe boxes and plastic bags — to name a few.
However, this time, the cat managed to survive and gained some internet notoriety to boot; his attention was drawn to a harmless headphones that some careless human had left on the floor. Thankfully, the furry amateur acrobat didn't encounter a hot iron or a dangerous electric device. Not a single life out of 9 was lost.
11 сентября 2018 г.
