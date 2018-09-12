Startled Albino Moose Strikes Robotic Lawn Mower

It's not every day that someone spots an albino moose, or a Roomba-type lawn mower for that matter. That said, imagine this homeowner's shock when the two collided in a confusingly contentious battle in their front yard in Värmland, Sweden.

The brief clip shows the albino moose, allegedly "drunk after eating some fermented apples," according to the homeowner, treading cautiously around the lawn as the robotic lawn care unit attempts to perform its duties.

Not aware of the machine's next move, the monochromatic moose is seen aggressively sidestepping to learn the robot's attack pattern halfway through the clip. Feeling more prepared, the moose then strikes the enemy lawn mower — effectively putting it out of commission.