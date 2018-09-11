Cats Can't Sit With Us: French Bulldog Cafe Invites Doggies and Owners

A new French bulldog cafe has been launched in London, in a show of dogged defiance against the pubcos and coffee chains that have seemingly taken over the city.
During the cafe's opening, four-legged guests had the chance to munch on delicious canine treats that resemble popular human treats like cupcakes and donuts.
Even a special puppy drink, the 'puppuccino', was on the menu to please the most demanding customers, who always need a coffee or a cuppa with their dessert.
