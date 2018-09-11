Bird’s Eye View: Eagle Presents Tour of Scotland’s Orkney

This sea eagle is offering a different POV of Ireland’s west coast.

This is Incredible. An eagle's view as it soars through the sky. 🦅 pic.twitter.com/iT7WXebgfX — Nature is Amazing 🐧 (@AMAZlNGNATURE) September 8, 2018

Breathtaking footage by Elite Falconry has gone viral once again, despite its original posting dating back to October 2017. Twitter account @AMAZINGNATURE brought back the buzz with a repost that has received close to 6 million views since September 8.

The viral video showcases the cliffs and hills of Orkney, Scotland, from the perspective of Marra, a white-tailed sea eagle.

"Here is some footage from her on-board video camera which we thought you might enjoy, when she was flying over the Brough of Birsay on the Orkney Islands yesterday afternoon," said Elite Falconry in the original clip's post.

According to the center, the trained birds reach speeds exceeding 100 mph during their on-board camera-recorded excursions.