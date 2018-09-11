New Family Member: Siberian Huskies Meet Baby

These handsome, fluffy dogs with piercing blue eyes are very clever and know perfectly well how to behave around a child, even though they are notorious for being difficult to train.
A video that was posted on Twitter shows the father of a newborn child introducing the new member of the family to his two dogs.
The two canines take great pleasure in welcoming the newest addition to the household.
New member pic.twitter.com/DwpAo3NHKR— Gaml.y (@m_yosry2012) 10 сентября 2018 г.
