New Family Member: Siberian Huskies Meet Baby

Huskies and children have much in common, so it's no wonder these furry Siberian dogs almost always get along well with kids.

These handsome, fluffy dogs with piercing blue eyes are very clever and know perfectly well how to behave around a child, even though they are notorious for being difficult to train.

A video that was posted on Twitter shows the father of a newborn child introducing the new member of the family to his two dogs.

The two canines take great pleasure in welcoming the newest addition to the household.