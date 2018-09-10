Russian Taxi Driver Delivers Instant Justice to Littering Patron

Recent Viral Hog video from Saint Petersburg, Russia, shows that justice can take many forms and may arrive sooner than one expects.

The 70-second clip, captured August 24, shows a taxi passenger carelessly chuck a half-finished beer bottle out of his window. Seemingly fed up with the rider's behavior, the driver is then seen calmly getting out of his vehicle before collecting the stray bottle and removing the inconsiderate man from the front seat.

Judging by the litterbug's staggered steps, it's going to be a long, sobering walk home!