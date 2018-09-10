Giant Lightning Rod: Lakhta Center Unscathed After Storm in St. Petersburg

An epic video of lightning striking the tower of the Lakhta Center in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Saturday evening has gone viral.

The Lakhta Center is equipped with protection against lightning, so it remained unharmed in the storm. Metal elements transmit the electric current to the columns, thereafter going to screw piles and then into the ground, thus protecting the building.

The Lakhta Center became Europe's tallest skyscraper at 462 meters (1,515 ft) in October 2017, having overtaken the Federation Tower in Moscow, at 374 meters(1,227 feet).

The complex is designed to have a capacity for eight thousand people.