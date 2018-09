Visitors of Valencia Bioparc Zoo were watching a zebra give birth to a baby when it suddenly fell in the water.

The baby zebra started drowning in a pond next to its mother just seconds after being born.

The park's caretakers acted swiftly and professionally, quickly saving the baby and delivering it to its concerned mother. The scene unleashed emotion and prompted applause for the inspiring "happy ending."

Zebras learn to walk within an hour of being born and stand up within 15 minutes because they are at risk of being targeted by predators in the wild.