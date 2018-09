One of Africa’s largest game reserves, Kruger National Park, situated in northeastern South Africa, is famous for elephants, zebras, giraffes and impalas roaming freely on its grounds.

An impala that was caught by a leopard has been captured on video by Peet Van Schalkwyk during a trip to South Africa.

The leopard grabbed its victim by the neck but was disturbed by a hyena passing by and chased the leopard away. The impala ran away for dear life while both predators were left with nothing.

It turns out that the hyena saved the day, even if it was by accident.