Sleepy Schoolboy Leaves Backpack, Walks Off With Chair

We all know sleep can get the best of us, and recent video from Facebook user Agnes Ravelo Orillos shows how real forgetfulness can be when we're woken up from a much-needed slumber.

Footage shows a helpful teacher packing up a youngster's school supplies as he continues his nap. Eventually the little guy wakes up on his own and — like most of us — scrambles to recall his surroundings. Seeing that most of his classmates have walked out the door, the drowsy boy immediately gets up and mistakes a chair for his backpack in his rush to leave.

Though the footage has received well over 11 million views since its posting on August 29, let's hope this video doesn't follow the schoolboy for too long!