Do you remember that sweet story about the Nutcracker? We bet that this guy from the video is absolutely not the Nutcracker that you remember from your childhood.

This man from India looks very focused on what he's doing, he also happens to not be just an ordinary man, but a new Guinness world record holder for cracking walnuts against his head in a minute! It seems that he is kind of a new Indian superhero with a steel forehead.

Or maybe he just wants to represent a new generation of nutcrackers, inspired by heroes from American blockbuster movies!