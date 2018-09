Ecologists are very concerned about the condition of an elephant without a trunk, as its chances of survival in the wild are extremely slim.

A baby elephant without a trunk has been captured on video at Kruger National Park in South Africa.

Workers from the safari park cannot say exactly how the animal lost its trunk. Most likely, it was eaten by some predator. The employees have suggested that it could have been a crocodile or a lion. The poor pachyderm could have also lost its trunk in a trap set out by poachers.