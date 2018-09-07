‘This is For Your Own Good’: Kitten Pins Pup for Bath Time

Who ever said siblings had to be of the same species?

Footage recently uploaded to Rumble Viral shows Merlin the cat giving his French Bulldog friend Olive a much needed bath.

While pet stereotypes would have one think that dogs and cats cannot get along, Olive and Merlin appear to have a relationship comparable to most human siblings.

As a way of expressing affection for his little sister Olive, Merlin is seen actively holding down the French bulldog while his rough tongue gets to cleaning. Despite their bond, something says Olive won't be returning the favor!