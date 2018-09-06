Amazing Moment: Diver Hypnotizes Terrifying Tiger Shark

The video has prompted online debates about the physiology of the fearsome fish species. According to the Florida Museum of Natural History, the tiger shark is second only to the great white in terms of the number of fatal attacks on humans. However, the apex predators have more to fear from us, as they are considered a near-threatened species due to finning and over-fishing.
Photographer and dive master Christian Torres, 41, from Ecuador, captured the incredible moment.
