While most other pups would turn their snouts up and act like Goldilocks when faced with a too-snug bed, Jessie the English Bull Terrier knows how to work with what she's got!

After inspecting the itty bitty bed in relation to her own body, Jessie gives it a once-around before tucking her paws in for a snug fit.

While Jessie's optimism is definitely admirable, this good girl needs a new bed!