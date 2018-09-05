‘Kiki, I’m Being Detained’: #InMyFeelings Challenge Gone Wrong

Don’t think Drake can get you out of this one!

Footage recently uploaded to Viral Hog from Tulsa, Oklahoma, shows that sometimes short-lived social media challenges can come with long-term consequences.

The dashcam video, recorded August 31, shows two minors outside their moving vehicle in an attempt at the "#KikiChallenge" — also known as the "#InMyFeelings" challenge. Before the duo can even finish their viral pursuit, an Oklahoma cop delivers the teens a wakeup call (much to the footage owner's delight).

Created by Instagram comedian Shiggy, the #KikiChallenge involves people dancing outside of their vehicles to a specific snippet of Drake's Billboard #1 hit "In My Feelings." Since its creation, people have been seen not only getting pulled over, but also running into poles and falling into holes. The challenge has gotten so out of hand that authorities around the world are releasing advisories against it.