Shop Till You Drop: Cat Stands Up, Hoping to Grab Some Meat at the Butcher's

A cute cat stands up on his hind legs while hungrily eyeing a selection of succulent sausages and meat products on display at the store's meat department.

​The welcoming butcher offers his unusual fluffy client the opportunity to buy something from the meat products selection.

However, he is quick to understand that an average cat generally doesn't have credits cards and cash on him. Nevertheless, the cat should not worry about it — the creature is so cute that the butcher fails to resist his charm and gives him a decent slice of meat for free.

​