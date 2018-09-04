Goat Squad Just Chilling On the Tree

The goats are living the high life, perched in a tree. These animals show that you do't have to be a bird to reach new heights and gain a fresh perspective.

What do you usually expect to see during your morning walk? Probably not a bunch of goats, hanging out on the top of a tree.

But these guys from the video have surprised the twitter community as they are sure that they can afford it. There are no doubts that the goat squad is feeling absolutely natural about this occasion. It seems that they have refuted the theory that goats can't fly. The only question left is… how are they going to come down?