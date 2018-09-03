Dancing King: LeBron James Can't Resist Sicko Mode Song

LeBron James, an American professional basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers, visited Paris during his More Than An Athlete World Tour.

LeBron James visited a basketball match during his trip to Paris.

The famous basketball player couldn't resist the popular song "Sicko Mode" by Travis Scott and started dancing in front of the audience.

He was four times recognized as the most valuable player of the NBA, three times became the MVP of the finals of the playoffs, 14 times participated in the All-Star Match.

As part of the US team, James twice won the gold at the Olympic Games.