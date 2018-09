This rodent battle royale took place on the shelves of a supermarket, reportedly in India.

Two big angry rats seem to fight to the death in their struggle, and turn handsprings as they usually do to show their dominant behavior.

The incident takes place on the shelves of a supermarket, probably in stock, as different boxes loaded with masala and cereal can be seen.

The hilarious video with the fighting rats has been dubbed to include key lines from several movies.