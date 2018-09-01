Salty Sea Dog: Golden Retriever Takes the Helm

The cuddliest captain this side of the lake!

While others were experiencing the mid-week blues Wednesday, Journey the golden retriever was living her absolute best life with an evening out on the lake.

Journey is seen grinning from floppy ear to ear within the clip as she seemingly steers the pontoon boat on Oklahoma's Skiatook Lake.

Impressed with the skilled hound's handling of the boat, one YouTube user, named "Trudi Fruty," jokingly claimed the impromptu captain "was [a] sailor in another life."

Just wait until you see her fishing skills!