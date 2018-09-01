Into Thin Air? Swift Cat Leaves Dog Baffled

Recently uploaded video by The Dodo shows that while dogs are praised for their loyalty, these cuddly hounds are definitely susceptible to getting hoodwinked by a feline Houdini.

Footage recorded in May shows River the cat make a quick a dart through a toy tunnel propped up by Jessie the dog. While Jessie assumed River was doubling back in an attempt to trick her, the pooch was left perplexed when the tube appeared empty seconds later.

Silently watching from the corner of the couch, River has to hightail it out of the room after her human rats her out and Jessie runs to exact her revenge.