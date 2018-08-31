Teacup Poodle Busts a Move During Doggy Daycare Pickup

This pup can’t wait to tell her owner about her day!

While most dogs can't wait to see their owners following an action-packed day at doggy daycare, Nutella the teacup poodle takes things a step further with a celebratory jig!

The video, recorded in Brisbane, Australia, shows the talented pooch raise back on her hind legs and proceed to get her groove on while the other daycare pups carry on about their business. One dog, however, appears inspired by Nutella's effortless moves and attempts to mimic the dancing diva (but it's hard to match the originator).

Someone direct Nutella to the nearest talent show!