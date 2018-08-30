Overprotective Pooches Accidentally Sling Snake at Panicking Owner

Sometimes it’s best to just put the phone down and handle the situation at hand.

Video recently uploaded to Viral Hog from Whitesburg, Tennessee, provides a necessary reminder that not everything needs to be recorded.

According to the owner of the footage, which made it to the internet more than a year following the incident, she spotted the snake while on the phone with her mother and immediately began recording.

While watching the snake — which appears to be a harmless black rat snake, judging by its all-black body and white chin — slither, the Tennessee woman is overheard screaming bloody murder in a counterproductive effort to keep her dogs away from the serpent. Wanting to defend their human, the dogs begin to lunge at the snake until George, the more aggressive pup, connects with the intruder and accidentally flings it at his wailing owner.

Despite the screams and profanity towards the end of the clip, the owner did not report any injuries to herself, the dog or even the snake, following the encounter.