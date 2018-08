Big Bad Cat: Enraged Lion Suddenly Attacks Tamer in Show Ring

Predators will always remain predators - dangerous and aggressive. Even after years of training, an animal that has been encountering people every day could attack - and if we are talking about the big cats, the stakes are extremely high.

Two lions almost started a fight at the very end of a training session at the Moscow State Circus while leaving the show ring, with their tamer rushing to block the way. It was an impressive move; however, one of the lions attacked the brave man, injuring his hand.

In the end, the lion was tamed, while the circus stated that the life of the tamer was out of harm's way.