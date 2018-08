The Amginsky district of Yakutia, Russia has been flooded with water boatmen bugs the press service of the regional Ministry of Ecology reported.

The Russian Academy of Sciences Institute in Yakutsk noted that these bugs are water boatmen from the family Corixidae.

According to researchers, cases of "Corixidae rain" have been periodically witnessed in the Amginsky district and Central Yakutia.

The researchers have announced that these insects are currently in their migratory season and that they do not pose any danger to people.