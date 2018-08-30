A Whole New World: Pacific Harbor Seal Meets Butterfly

The Oregon Zoo didn’t stop at introducing this seal to just one new buddy.

Kaya met a butterfly

(Video: Micah Reese) pic.twitter.com/SG3m75W7rA — Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) August 28, 2018

Sea and air formed an unlikely pair at Portland's Oregon Zoo Tuesday in video captured by dive instructor Micah Reese.

The nearly minute-long clip shows Kaya the Pacific harbor seal getting acquainted with a butterfly that made its way to her glass enclosure. From follow-the-leader to waving, it's clear Kaya enjoyed getting to know the strange creature from the other side of the glass.

As if one new friend wasn't enough, a later tweet from Oregon Zoo showed the introduction of Kaya to a porcupine and a pair of goats.