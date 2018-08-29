Daycare Duty? Horse Left to Watch Baby Goats

Recent footage uploaded to Rumble Viral appears to show "Mr. G" the horse babysitting a few baby goats while they jump on and around his body.

Seeming very patient, Mr. G does not appear to mind the kids slipping, sliding and jumping for joy on his back.

YouTube commenter "Grinning Ryuu" offered their take on another possible reason for Mr. G's exposure to the kids.

"When getting a horse, it's a good idea to have baby goats around it, since they always get into mischief. The baby goats help the horse get used to movement and teach it patience, so afterwards, children can approach the horse without he constant fear of being kicked.﻿"