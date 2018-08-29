Wet Fetch? Golden Retriever Doesn’t Mind Playtime Underwater

As if man's best friend couldn't get any cooler, this pooch shows that she can do more than just take a dip!

In recent footage by Instagram user AkikouJill, Jill the golden retriever shows that she doesn't have many limits when it comes to playtime! While most dogs would stay on land for fetch, Jill isn't afraid to get her fur wet and makes sure to keep her eye on the prize.

Collecting what appears to be a brick from the bottom of the clear water, Jill performs a corkscrew dive and a number of additional aquatic moves on the footage recorded by one of her owners.

Who knew mermaids could be so fluffy?