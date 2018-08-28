Farewell to Aretha Franklin: Fans Say Final Goodbye to Queen of Soul

On August 16, Aretha Franklin, who has often been called the queen of soul, died at the age of 77. She suffered from pancreatic cancer and spent the last few weeks of her life hospitalized in critical condition.
Franklin will be buried in the city cemetery of Detroit Woodlawn, next to the graves of her father, sisters, brother and nephew.
Fans pay last respects at Aretha Franklin's open casket in Detroit
Live: https://t.co/qY7Rf5g1fy pic.twitter.com/ufVHcXk7Op
