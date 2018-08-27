Cat Splash: Pup Pushes Kitten into Kiddie Pool

Who knew man’s best friend could be so mischievous?

While cats usually get a bad rep for bullying their canine counterparts, video recently uploaded to Caters Clips by Danielle Jenkins offers a different perspective on the age-old rivalry.

According to Jenkins, Bodie the dog "takes full advantage" of Bash the cat's relaxed nature "by constantly winding him up."

Despite the love-hate relationship, the owner maintains that the two are "best friends" and simply have a unique love language.

Unfortunately, Bash wasn't the only casualty that day. Upon further inspection of the kiddie pool, Jenkins realized there was now a gaping hole where Bash was laying — a testament to the poor cat's struggle to stay above water.