Even experience and professionalism cannot always help in diving. High diving: is it madness or sport?

High diving is jumping into the water from extreme heights. The first high divers practiced cliff diving, jumping from rocky outcroppings into deep bodies of water.

The World Federation of High Diving was established in 1996. Its headquarters is in Avenue, Switzerland.

The first high-diving world championships took place in 2013 as part of the World Aquatics Championships.