A real artist knows how to enjoy an oil painting. To understand an art object requires calm, some sort of meditation - and a good expert. And this good girl definitely knows how to deal with that canvas.

Haters will say she is looking for bones to dig up there, but this profound look will shame them!

Ella is a cute Labrador, who is fascinated with her owner's paintings. She is definitely ready to give some lectures on art history at the local college — just give her one second to look at this one, with gorgeous splash of green and purple.