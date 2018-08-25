Three Stooges: Thieves Flee After Accomplice Knocked Out Cold

Poor planning, sloppy communication and a no-look throw quickly turned this would-be robbery into a trip to the ER for one-third of this clumsy crew.

Security video recorded August 8 shows the trio pull up to the unidentified building in London. While one criminal thought it would be best to repeatedly clobber the glass door, the other brick-bearing thief, appearing paranoid, beamed the projectile in the door's direction. Having miscalculated his spinning throw, the man regrettably connected the brick with the back of his accomplice's head and knocked him out cold.

It was then that a security guard confronted the trio, prompting the two still-conscious criminals to flee the scene and leave their partner behind.

No doors were harmed in this security footage.