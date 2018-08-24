Superhero We Deserve: Man Caught Climbing Apartment Building in Russia

A Russian guy decided to be like Spider-Man, who is an amazing exemplar of a hero. However, the police, firefighters, and his neighbors didn't approve of his attempts to climb on the walls of an apartment, and the hero had to retire. Let's hope he won't try to become Aquaman next time, as the water in Saint Petersburg is usually too cold for swimming.
В Питере на видео попал Человек-паук. Он лазил по балконам и стенам, видимо, в поисках жертв злодеев. Желающих быть спасенными не нашлось, пьяному супергерою пришлось сдаться полиции pic.twitter.com/MmhP7qWZTB— НТВ (@ntvru) 24 августа 2018 г.
