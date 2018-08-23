Humpback Whale Soaks Whale Watchers in Alaska

A group of guests staying at the Glacier Bay Country Inn were in for a real treat earlier this week when they found themselves in the splash zone on a whale watching boat in Gustavus, Alaska.

The footage shows a couple of whales off in the distance, when, all of a sudden, a whale appears out of nowhere on the left-hand side of the screen, jumping high into the sky for a breath and leaving everyone on board soaked, squealing and quite happy.

​Gustavus is a well-known humpback whale feeding area. The humpback whale is a species of baleen whale and is large, ranging in length from 12 to 16 meters and weighing around 25 to 30 metric tons. Humpback whales have distinct, long pectoral fins and knobbly heads and are known for breaching, a whale behavior in which it comes to the water's surface to breathe.