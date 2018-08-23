Aftermath of Tragic Ponte Morandi Collapse in Genoa

A part of Ponte Morandi (Morandi Bridge) fell on August 14, with more than 30 cars hurling hundreds of feet to the ground, killing 43 people and injuring another 10, in the incident.

According to information, which has yet to be confirmed, the bridge was in need of extensive repairs.

The issue of timely maintenance of road infrastructure facilities in Western European countries has come to the fore since the Genoa incident.

A lot of Italian infrastructure was built in the 1960s, which means that much of these areas are approaching or already over 50 years old