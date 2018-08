Everybody knows about regular kinds of sport, but there is also a whole world of ethnic traditions, which are not represented worldwide. Nowadays, however, it is really easy to learn about traditional sports from foreign countries and enjoy them.

The World Nomad Games are slated to start on September 2 in Kyrgyzstan. This will be the third World Nomad Games held in which athletes compete in ethnic sports practiced in Central Asia.

The athletes will fight for prizes involving horse racing, wrestling, falconry, mounted archery, horseback wrestling and other kinds of nomadic contests.